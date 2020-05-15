UK Presents No Proof of Russia's 'Cyberattacks' on COVID-19 Vaccine Developers, Moscow Says

"Russia has not received any official request from the UK ... Neither have we seen any persuasive proof of cyberattacks on British universities and scientific organisations by our country or from its territory", Syromolotov said. "Unfortunately, we’re seeing another round of the anti-Russia campaign, in which our country is groundlessly accused of staging cyberattacks".
He recalled that Georgia and the Czech Republic had filed similar accusations against Russia.
"Each time we see more and more refined attacks on Russia, aimed at discrediting its image on the global media arena", Syromolotov noted.
In early May, reports emerged in the UK media, claiming that "hostile states", such as Russia and China, were attempting to hack UK universities and steal research related to the vaccine.
