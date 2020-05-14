More Than Twenty-Five Percent of Coronavirus-Themed YouTube Videos 'Misleading' – Survey

With the coronavirus pandemic being the hot button story on everyone’s lips, it seems that voices from the fringes of online platforms such as YouTube appear to be attracting greater attention from the public.

A study published by think tank BMJ health has claimed that more than twenty-five percent of the most-viewed coronavirus themed videos on YouTube contain “inaccurate and misleading” information, with said videos racking up more than sixty-two million combined views on the platform.

Popular claims made by the channels include linking 5G masts to the spread of coronavirus, that pharmaceutical companies already have a vaccine, and that the disease was created in a lab.

Critics of the content claim that it has led to a spate of attacks on purported 5G masts in the UK, with media outlet Business Insider reporting that as of April the 15th 2020, 50 telephone masts had been vandalised in the country, with many not actually even carrying 5G technology.

© AFP 2020 / YORICK JANSENS A 5G mast erected by telecom operator 'Proximus' that was set on fire, in Peltheide, Limburg province on the eve of April 19, 2020.

The conspiracy theories even drew the attention of senior figures in the British Government, as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove quickly dubbed them “dangerous nonsense”, and NHS England’s Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis stating that claims about 5G and coronavirus were “complete and utter rubbish” and “the worst kind of fake news”, at a recent Downing Street press conference.

Well known British conspiracy theorist David Icke was banned from YouTube earlier this month for repeatedly violating their policies by posting content with similar themes, and the site’s owners have outlined that they will continue to police the platform for videos that spread disinformation.

BMJ Health has also called on mainstream social media stars to create “ informative and accurate” content, in order to offset the popularity of conspiracy-type videos.