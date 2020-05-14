WTO Director-General Steps Down

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Roberto Azevedo, has announced that he will resign on 31 August, a year earlier than planned.
.@WTODGAzevedo announces he will step down on 31 August #MC12 https://t.co/zaEV8GFSOn pic.twitter.com/T5mwVMKe8R— WTO (@wto) May 14, 2020
According to Azevedo's statement, he has made this decision for personal reasons and in the interests of the WTO.
"Regardless of how fulfilling these last 7 years have been for me, I must now end this cycle. As members start to shape the WTO's agenda for the new post-COVID realities, they should do so with a new Director-General," the director-general wrote.
