Register
15:30 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Elizabeth Zarubina

    Soviet 'Mata Hari': Story of Bright Life and Tragic Death of Legendary Spy

    © Photo : family archive
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/45/1079304538_0:52:1201:727_1200x675_80_0_0_7a3e7ebfce302e6c45542a09677e8890.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005141079304517-soviet-mata-hari-story-of-bright-life-and-tragic-death-of-legendary-spy/

    The tragic fate of Dutch dancer and a convicted German spy Zelle, more known to the world by her stage name Mata Hari, is familiar to many due to the number of debates and controversies surrounding her story. But few remember another legendary and some say significantly more successful Soviet spy Elizaveta Zarubina.

    Born in what is now Ukraine in 1900 under the name Ester Yoelevna Rosentsveig, Elizaveta Zarubina earned her fame as one of the world's most legendary spies after a number of successful operations in Denmark, France, Germany and the United States. According to accounts of those working particularly closely with the brilliant spy, dubbed by some as the “Soviet Mata Hari”, it was her beauty, intelligence, intuition and powerful charisma that made Zarubina stand above the rest.

    In 1928, Rosentsveig underwent training in Moscow and changed her name to Elizaveta Zarubina, after marrying agent Vasily Zarubin. The newly-weds were then sent to work in Denmark and France, while posing as Czechoslovakian business couple. Working under the codename “Vardo”, Zarubina was responsible for creating of number of agent networks, and even recruiting German Gestapo official Willy Lehmann, who provided the Soviet Union with information on the development of an early cruise missile.

    The Order of the Red Star, established by the Decree of the Presidium of the CEC of the USSR of April 6, 1930
    © Sputnik / Dmitry Chernov
    The Order of the Red Star, established by the Decree of the Presidium of the CEC of the USSR of April 6, 1930

    In 1941, the couple was sent to the US where Vasily Zarubin served as the first secretary to the Soviet Embassy, while his wife was collecting information on the development of nuclear weapons in the country and even recruited a number of agents working close to the “Manhattan Project”. For this work, she was awarded the Order of the Red Star in 1944 after enlisting a staggering 22 agents in her network.

    According to the veteran worker of foreign intelligence services, Col. Lev Korolkov, Zarubina was much more successful in this regard than Mata Hari who was convicted of spying for Germany.

    “Spy Mata Hari worked ‘for those, for others and for the third’, she was just a dancer, and she ended badly”, Korolkov explained. “Elizaveta Zarubina was an intelligence officer and a highly educated person. Did she use her female charms in obtaining information? Most likely. She was beautiful. Intelligence uses everything that helps to solve the tasks. An agent must be able to establish contact with a person of any social status, gender, age, religion. And it’s up to professionals to decide how to do it better”.

    Despite these formidable achievements, Zarubina’s death was a tragic accident – the legendary Soviet agent died in Moscow when exiting a bus and unwittingly fell under its wheels. She was 86 years old.  

    Dancer Mata Hari in 1905
    © Photo : Public domain/P. Boyer
    Dancer Mata Hari in 1905
    Tags:
    Soviet intelligence, nuclear weapons, Denmark, France, Ukraine, Germany, United States, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse