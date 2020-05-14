Twitter Erupts as Congress Politician Mocks Indian PM Modi's Relief Package With 'Dog Meme'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a $266 billion economic stimulus was met with a mixed bag of reactions as industrial organisations hailed it for potential economic growth, while at the same time the stock market tumbled 600 points as traders gave the thumbs down to the package.

After Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday elaborated on a $266 billion economic stimulus package during a presser, a state legislator from the country's main opposition party Congress used a “dog meme” on Twitter as a satire to lampoon it.

Congress lawmaker from the Gujarat constituency, Amit Chavda shared a video of a dog jumping below a glass table to grab a treat. It was captioned as “20 lakh crores for the people of the country ...”. The "20 lakh crores" refers to the actual amount of government stimulus in Indian rupees.

But Chavda's meme left many red-faced, igniting Twitter for comparing the citizens of India to a dog. Outraged BJP politicians have described the act a “distasteful jibe”.

@INCIndia is this your statement or stand??? Pls. Clarify because your party's (Gujarat) president call us (with you also) dog. Are you agree with #AmitChavda pls. take clear stand or remove them from party presidency.

Thankyou. — 𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐇 𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐋 🇮🇳 (@idineshdp) May 14, 2020

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also lashed out at Chavda in a tweet, saying that comparing people to a dog reflects the poor mentality of the Congress party. He sought to know from Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi if she would act expel Chavda.

“Comparing the people of the country with the dog by the senior Congress leader shows the poor mentality of the Congress. It shows what the Congress thinks for the people of the country. Will Sonia Gandhi take action on Amit Chavda and exclude him from the party or Should they also be considered agreeable in this statement?”

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता द्वारा देश की जनता की तुलना कुत्ते से करना कांग्रेस की घटिया मानसिकता बताता है।ये दर्शाता है कि कांग्रेस देश के लोगो के लिए क्या सोच रखती है।सोनिया गांधी जी क्या अमित चावड़ा पर एक्शन लेकर उन्हें पार्टी से बाहर करेंगी या उन्हे भी इस बयान में सहमत माना जाए ? https://t.co/UGLaZ0g5hO — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 14, 2020

@GujaratPolice @dgpgujarat @CyberDost please note this as per Amit Chavda that dog is all of us Indians. Why such hatred against Modiji. If he doesn't understand how many zeros are there in 20 lakh crores then that's not our fault. #ShameonINC https://t.co/T8evbJtHPF — रणजीत शर्मा 🇮🇳 (@saffronistguy) May 13, 2020

​The tweet has gone viral on social media with over 200,000 views. However, there has been no immediate reaction from Congress.