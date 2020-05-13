Register
12:00 GMT13 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People run from the collapse of one of the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center in this Sept. 11, 2001

    ‘Giant Screwup’: FBI Mistakenly Leaks Name of Saudi Official Suspected of Involvement in 9/11

    © AP Photo / SUZANNE PLUNKETT
    World
    Get short URL
    4 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/11/1079291183_0:250:2000:1375_1200x675_80_0_0_83f51d297ace1d7483e40fd7ab7198d8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005131079291233-giant-screwup-fbi-mistakenly-leaks-name-of-saudi-official-suspected-of-involvement-in-911/

    Over a generation after a group of al-Qaeda* terrorists killed nearly three thousand Americans in a series of coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a hijacked airliner that crashed in Pennsylvania on route to Washington, D.C., questions continue to swirl regarding who else was behind the acts of terror.

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation ‘accidentally’ disclosed the name of a Saudi diplomat accused of providing assistance to two of the al-Qaeda* hijackers who rammed a plane into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001,Yahoo News has reported, citing a new court declaration filed by a senior FBI official as part of an ongoing lawsuit by families of victims who accuse Riyadh of complicity in the attacks.

    The FBI official, Jill Sanborn, assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, filed the 40-page declaration in April, with the filing unsealed last week. The name of the Saudi diplomat in question – one Mussad Ahmed al-Jarrah, a mid-level foreign ministry official tasked with overseeing employees at US-based Saudi-funded mosques and Islamic centers, was redacted throughout the document in all but one instance.

    Jarrah, who has gone on to serve in Saudi diplomatic missions in Malaysia and Morocco, is one of three Saudi officials whom the families of the victims of 9/11 suspect of involvement in the terror plot. The others are Fahad al-Thumairy, a Saudi Islamic affairs official and cleric serving at the King Fahd Mosque in Los Angeles, and Omar al-Bayoumi, a suspected government agent provided cash and bank accounts to two of the terrorists.

    Giant Screwup

    Brett Eagleson, a spokesman for the 9/11 families suing the Saudi government, whose own father died during the attacks, said he was surprised by the FBI’s apparent mistake, describing it as “a giant screwup.”

    According to Eagleson, the filing, which confirms an FBI probe into a possible link between the hijackers and the Saudi diplomatic mission in Washington, “shows [that] there is a complete government cover-up of the Saudi involvement…It demonstrates there was a hierarchy of command that’s coming from the Saudi Embassy to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs [in Los Angeles] to the hijackers,” he said.

    Justice Department officials did not comment on the leak, but inadvertently confirmed that the filing was made in error, pulling the declaration from the public docket and replacing it with a statement reading “The document was incorrectly filed in this case.” The filing remains available on Scribd.

    Release of Information Could ‘Damage National Security’

    The leak comes just weeks after the move by the Justice Department to block the release of a trove of documents about the 9/11 terror attacks, warning that the documents would expose state secrets that could damage US national security.

    In a deposition to the US District Court for the Southern District of New York last month, Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grennell explained that the “assertion of privilege” in relation to the documents in question “is over highly sensitive and classified national security information concerning foreign government information; intelligence activities, sources and methods; and information concerning foreign relations and foreign activities of the United States, including confidential sources.”

    Grennell suggested the release of the information could lead to “exceptionally grave damage to the national security of the United States,” without elaborating.

    9/11 families’ attorneys blasted Washington’s decision at the time, with lawyer Steven Pounian speculating that “the extraordinary lengths that they’re going to here suggest that there must be some deep, dark secret that they’re still trying very hard to hide after almost 20 years.”

    Officials in Riyadh have repeatedly rejected any implication of a connection between the Saudi government and the al-Qaeda hijackers. In January, a spokesman told The New York Times that “Saudi Arabia is and has always been a close and critical ally of the US in the fight against terrorism.”

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    DOJ Turned Blind Eye to Complaint About Murky Saudi Lobbying on 9/11 Law
    US Slammed by 9/11 Victim's Wife for Prioritising Ties With Saudis Over Justice
    ‘Limited Political Impact’: Release of 9/11 Accomplice Name Won’t Damage US-Saudi Alliance
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits in a Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice as France softens strict lockdown rules put in place to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 11 May 2020.
    Back to Normal? Scenes of Daily Life in Europe as Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse