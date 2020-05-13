'Some Vodka, Some Hotties': Dennis Rodman Reveals What's It Like to Party With Kim Jong-un

As Rodman confessed, when he travelled to North Korea for the first time, he didn't actually know a thing about the country or what its leader looked like.

American basketball star Dennis Rodman has recently opened up about the details of his first meeting with North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un and the nature of the activities the two indulged in at that time.

During his appearance on Mike Tyson's "Hotboxin'" podcast, Rodman recalled that when he arrived in North Korea back in 2013, he didn't know a thing about the country, and apparently didn't realize at first who Kim was when he first saw him.

After they were introduced, the two were apparently quick to bond over their shared passion for the sport Rodman is famous for and, after watching a basketball game together, Kim invited the athlete to join him for some recreation.

"We'll have dinner tonight. A little karaoke and have some vodka, some hotties and stuff like that," Rodman said, relaying what Kim told him back then. "Next thing I know, we go to dinner... we are getting drunk as sh-t, he starts singing karaoke and I have no clue what the f–k he’s talking about."

Then, the legendary basketballer said, an "18-piece women's band" comprised of "f*cking hot" girls arrived.

"And the whole time, they play one f*cking song, one song – it was a f*cking thing from 'Dallas'," Rodman said, apparently referring to the 1978 TV series.

The basketball player added that after that, he and Kim became "good friends", noting that they never discussed politics because, as Rodman put it, he doesn't "get involved in that" and only came to North Korea to "bring sports".

In 2013, Dennis Rodman made headlines when he travelled to North Korea and formed a somewhat unlikely rapport with its leader Kim Jong-un.

Since then, Rodman has visited the country on several occasions, and even made a trip to Singapore in 2018 when Kim and US President Donald Trump were holding a summit there.