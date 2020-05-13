Crude Bombs Hurled as Violent Clashes Break Out in India's West Bengal Over COVID-19 - Video

A riot-like situation has erupted in West Bengal after people from a coronavirus infected zone allegedly entered in areas marked as safe.
The local administration cut internet services and imposed prohibitory orders in the areas of Telinipara and Wardipara in Hooghly district which is around 50 kilometers from the state capital Kolakata.
The local authorities have been trying to control the situation since Sunday when crude bombs were hurled, shops were vandalised, looted and vehicles destroyed in different parts of the district. The police had to use tear gas shells and batons to control the rioting mobs.
Police are afraid of smoke and bombs in Telinipara...— Vivek Vardhan Mishra 🇮🇳 (@vimspeaks) May 12, 2020
And people are afraid of Corona and peacefuls in Telinipara..#PherotEloMamata pic.twitter.com/HL2Wwlnz41
Stone pelting between two muslim group of metiabruz ,Kolkata.#Save_West_Bengal pic.twitter.com/e6XhbBWcHt— Kausik Das (@KausikD43629328) May 9, 2020
Crude bombs were again hurled in Telinipara on Wednesday despite a heavy security forces presence. According to state police, as many as 47 people are in custody for allegedly inciting violence in the area.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the opposition Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP) is trying to stoke communal tensions. Banerjee, on Wednesday, again blamed the BJP for the ongoing tension in the state where an election is set to be held in 2021.
Now Again Violence started in Telinipara, Bhadreswar, Hooghly. This is very serious, West Bengal Govt is useless, @HMOIndia please intervene.— Akshay Singh (@Akshaysinghel) May 12, 2020
Fire/ sound of Bombs is also audible pic.twitter.com/UxtcO3ORJP
On Monday, the West Bengal's Home Department warned of strict action against those who are trying to disturb the peace in the area and those posting false information on social media.
“Last evening, swift and strong action was taken in Telinipara against those who were trying to disturb the peace. The situation was immediately brought under control. Telinipara is peaceful now,” said the Home Department.
According to media reports, locals of Telinipara were objecting to people from Wardipara using the public toilet in their area and infecting it with coronavirus.
Just one video of what is gong on in Telinipara at this moment. Accusations against police for wilfully allowing local gangs to carry out violence and looting. The @MamataOfficial administration is predictably silent pic.twitter.com/sVyeiP9ePk
— Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) May 12, 2020
State Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has urged people to remain calm after communal clashes erupted at Chandipur in Malda district after people from coronavirus containment areas allegedly entered non-containment zones.
All comments
Show new comments (0)