Crude Bombs Hurled as Violent Clashes Break Out in India's West Bengal Over COVID-19 - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): While the eastern Indian state of West Bengal is jostling with over 2,100 coronavirus cases, communal tensions in various regions of the state have posed a law and order problem for the local administration led by Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. Tensions have been simmering since Sunday when two groups clashed.

A riot-like situation has erupted in West Bengal after people from a coronavirus infected zone allegedly entered in areas marked as safe.

The local administration cut internet services and imposed prohibitory orders in the areas of Telinipara and Wardipara in Hooghly district which is around 50 kilometers from the state capital Kolakata.

The local authorities have been trying to control the situation since Sunday when crude bombs were hurled, shops were vandalised, looted and vehicles destroyed in different parts of the district. The police had to use tear gas shells and batons to control the rioting mobs.

Crude bombs were again hurled in Telinipara on Wednesday despite a heavy security forces presence. According to state police, as many as 47 people are in custody for allegedly inciting violence in the area.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the opposition Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP) is trying to stoke communal tensions. Banerjee, on Wednesday, again blamed the BJP for the ongoing tension in the state where an election is set to be held in 2021.

On Monday, the West Bengal's Home Department warned of strict action against those who are trying to disturb the peace in the area and those posting false information on social media.

“Last evening, swift and strong action was taken in Telinipara against those who were trying to disturb the peace. The situation was immediately brought under control. Telinipara is peaceful now,” said the Home Department.

According to media reports, locals of Telinipara were objecting to people from Wardipara using the public toilet in their area and infecting it with coronavirus.

State Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has urged people to remain calm after communal clashes erupted at Chandipur in Malda district after people from coronavirus containment areas allegedly entered non-containment zones.