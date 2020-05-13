Roscosmos Confirms Signing Contract for NASA Astronaut's Flight to International Space Station

"Today, a contract was signed for the transportation of one American astronaut to the ISS on the Russian manned spacecraft Soyuz MS in the fall of 2020. We do not disclose the amount of the contract, as this is a commercial secret," Roscosmos said.
Earlier, NASA spokeswoman Stephanie Schierholz stated that the United States would pay Russia over $90 million for the astronaut's flight.
According to NASA, the deal with Roscosmos will ensure continuous US presence on the $100 billion lab complex in case of additional delays in getting new US crew capsules ready for operational missions.
On 5 May, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said that the United States wants to maintain its space partnership with Russia, but will seek a "balanced" relationship.
