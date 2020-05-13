Twitter to Permit Employees to Work From Home ‘Forever’

"If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen", the statement said on Tuesday.
The company added that it was “one of the first companies to go to a WFH (work from home) model in the face of COVID-19, but doesn’t anticipate being one of the first to return to offices”.
Employees would also have the option of returning to work in the company's offices with additional precautions when it was deemed safe to return to them, the statement also said.
“We’re proud of the early action we took to protect the health of our employees and our communities. That will remain our top priority as we work through the unknowns of the coming months”, Twitter added.
Twitter will not be opening its offices before September and there will be no business travel before that month, with very few exceptions, and no in-person company events for the rest of this year, the statement read.
