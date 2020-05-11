Lockdown Keeps Couples Away From Contraception, Not Sex; Highest Baby Boom Looms Over India

New Delhi (Sputnik): The coronavirus lockdown has forced millions of couples to remain behind doors, giving them the opportunity to rediscover their intimacy, but has also prevented quick pharmacy runs for contraceptives. Experts warn that India's struggle to control its population may be among the unforeseen casualties of COVID-19.

Confirming the forecast of the United Nations (UN), which projected that India will record the highest number of births in the world, with 20 million babies, the Population Foundation of India (PFI) has confirmed that 25.63 million couples will not have access to contraceptives in India.

The pandemic has radically altered the lives of millions of people, while also impacting approaches to love, dating and sex.

Stress, more leisure time, a temporary ban on family planning services, mass migration and poor access to over-the-counter contraceptives, are among the reasons India will see an exponential increase in childbirths, according to the study by the PFI, which is touted as one of the largest non-profit organisation for population sensitisation.

According to the PFI, 8 million condoms and 4 million contraceptive pills were usually distributed among marginalised members of society every month. Apparently, due to the strict lockdown restrictions, the process has come to a complete halt. Additionally, the use of other forms of contraception such as sterilisation, intrauterine devices, and injectables has also dropped substantially.

“Given the current trend of reverse migration and the lockdown, the demand for contraceptives will increase, and their absence will subsequently result in an increased number of unplanned births and abortions,” Executive Director of PFI Poonam Muttreja told Sputnik.

Normally, the months of March, April and May are the peak seasons for abortion, according to statistics. On an average, 1.5 million abortions were performed in 2019.

The sale of condoms had witnessed a boom during the initial phase of the lockdown, but now sales are noting a steep decline, alongside a significant dip in the sale of emergency morning-after pills.

The reason is not that couples have become bored of have sex, but because people are unable to obtain protection due to restrictions on public movement, states digital news website ThePrint.

With coronavirus cases totalling close to 70,000, strict restrictions were imposed in the country which were only eased when the lockdown entered its third phase, on 4 May.

Restrictions on the movement of people, combined with social stigmas and silence regarding abortions and planned parenthood have deprived millions of women of the ability to terminate or prevent unwanted pregnancies.

“Women, who anyway find it difficult to access reproductive health services, are facing difficulty reaching health facilities or local chemists for contraceptives due to the lockdown. There is a sustained demand for contraceptives and there is a need to spread awareness through campaigns, especially in rural areas, when the procedures are time-sensitive in nature,” Muttreja added.

Unmet Need

The lockdown has come as an unexpected challenge to the women of India, who bear most of the burden of family planning. In fact, amongst developing countries, India has the highest number of women with an unmet need for contraception.

“Nearly two-thirds of India’s population is under 35 years of age- India’s young population has reproductive health needs which need to be met. The aftermath of COVID-19 will not just impact people’s health, but their lives and livelihoods for a long time to come,” stated Muttreja, who is a healthcare specialist who has done grassroots work in rural India for decades.

History Repeats Itself

Studies from past epidemics such as Ebola and Zika virus indicate that the restricted availability of contraceptives amid outbreaks often leads to a rise in unwanted pregnancies and an increased number of unsafe abortions. In such cases, maternal and newborn mortality also spiked.

A similar scenario was witnessed during one of the most deadly earthquakes in recent Indian history, in 2001 in Gujarat, when thousands were displaced. According to reports, it led to a significant increase in childbirth rates and reduced spacing between successive births, posing additional challenges for uneducated and marginalised women.

In the current scenario, the lockdown has led to a mass exodus of migrant labourers, who often leave their rural homes to find gainful employment in large cities. Thousands have been displaced as industries were halted abruptly and modes of transportation were shut down.

“Due to the sudden displacement, some of these women who are hugely dependent on abortions to terminate unwanted pregnancies, could not avail themselves to the facilities. Therefore, there would be an increase in the number of unplanned pregnancies,” said Muttreja.

An analysis, conducted by the Foundation for Reproductive Health Services (FRHS) India predicts that unintended pregnancies will skyrocket to 2.38 million, and 679,864 children will be born as a result. The situation will worsen if the lockdown is extended further.