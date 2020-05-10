One Song, 29 Languages: People From Around the World Perform Soviet WWII Victory Anthem in a Video

The Russian organization "Our Victory" has released a video in which people sing the popular Soviet era song "Den Pobedy" (Victory Day.) The footage features performances in the different languages spoken in the former Soviet republics and those spoken in Asia and Western Europe.
Over 1 million people have taken part in the initiative, including Russian cosmonauts on the International Space, Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica Station and Syrian soldiers, according to "Our Victory". Not all participants got into the final video.
"The unity of all nations against the enemy saved the world from fascism. That’s why Victory Day is a holiday for all people around the world”, stated Our Victory, engaged in preserving the accurate memory of WWII events.
The "Victory Day" song was composed in 1975 to mark the 30th anniversary of the victory in World War II, a global conflict known in Russia as The Great Patriotic War. Upon its release the song immediately won the hearts of people and became an irrevocable part of victory celebrations.
