White House: Trump Tells Putin He Looks Forward to Future Talks to Avoid Costly Arms Race

“President Trump reaffirmed that the United States is committed to effective arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, and looks forward to future discussions to avoid a costly arms race,” Deere said via Twitter. “The two leaders also covered other bilateral and global issues.”
President Trump reaffirmed that the United States is committed to effective arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, and looks forward to future discussions to avoid a costly arms race. The two leaders also covered other bilateral and global issues.— Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) May 7, 2020
The day before, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that he affirmed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the United States is ready to engage in arms control negotiations in order to advance the security of the United States and its partners.
On COVID-19 Assistance
US President Donald Trump, in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has offered to send medical equipment to Russia, the Kremlin said in a press release on Thursday.
"In particular, the US offered to send Russia medical equipment," the press release said.
The two leaders agreed to boost cooperation on the COVID-19 response and gave a positive assessment to what has already been done in this regard, the Kremlin said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)