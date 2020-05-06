Register
20:50 GMT06 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Chinese staffers adjust U.S. and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Beijing on Friday, June 28, 2019

    Trump: China 'May or May Not' Keep Trade Deal With US

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    World
    Get short URL
    4411
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/87/1078608724_0:320:3071:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_e8174d04c6b78214d16c2824faa5cc98.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005061079221578-trump-china-may-or-may-not-keep-trade-deal-with-us/

    On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House the future of the US-China trade deal was uncertain amid questions of whether Beijing has lived up to its promises in the January agreement. He added the relevant data would be available in the coming weeks.

    Trump has previously threatened to terminate the trade deal with China if it doesn't live up to the Phase 1 promise to buy an additional $200 billion worth of US-made goods and services over the next two years, including $40 billion agricultural goods.

    "We’re going to have to see what’s going on because of what happened," Trump said at a virtual town hall hosted from Washington, DC's Lincoln Memorial on Sunday. He noted China promised they were "going to buy $250 billion worth of our product.  Two hundred and fifty billion.  They didn’t buy two cents.  They didn’t want to buy from us.  They took advantage of our country. Now they have to buy, and if they don’t buy, we’ll terminate the deal.  Very simple."

    Trump evaded a question on Wednesday about whether he would consider reimposing trade tariffs on China if it's found in violation of the deal.

    The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that senior administration trade officials were against the idea of punishing tariffs on China in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic if Beijing is found to be abiding by the trade deal. Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have accused China of covering up and withholding key information about the deadly virus, as well as mismanaging the outbreak, causing it to spread to the US and around the globe.

    “The US isn’t looking at punitive measures here," United States Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger said on Monday at a symposium hosted by the University of Virginia's Miller Center.

    “I have every reason to expect that they honor this agreement," US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Fox Business Network on Monday, adding that failing to honor the agreement would result in “very significant consequences in the relationship and in the global economy as to how people would do business with them."

    Reuters reported last week, citing a senior US trade official, that China remained "very, very committed" to upholding the Phase 1 trade deal.

    “We will continually assess its implementation of the Phase 1 agreement,” the official said. “We’ve had very good interactions with Chinese (officials) on that, and they are continuing to implement their obligations.”

    Related:

    Chinese Envoy Says Trade Deal With US is Still Being Implemented Despite Coronavirus Crisis
    Mnuchin: There Will Be 'Significant' Consequences if China Doesn't Make Good on Trade Deal with US
    UK Vows to Drive 'Hard Bargain' in Resuming UK-US Trade Talks on Ambitious Post-Brexit Deal
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, china trade deal, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse