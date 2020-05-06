UK Health Minister Says No Evidence Coronavirus is Man-Made

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said that Britain has not seen any evidence that the new coronavirus is man-made.
Earlier, the World Health Organisation refuted allegations made by US President Donald Trump and some members of his administration about the artificial origin of the COVID-19 virus.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington has "significant evidence" that the coronavirus had been deliberately released from a laboratory in Wuhan. Beijing strongly rejected the allegations.
President Trump said during a briefing at the White House on Tuesday that the US will be reporting on the virus' origin "very definitively over a period of time".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
