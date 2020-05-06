Register
06:21 GMT06 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter

    US Senators 'Seek to Block Deployment of F-35A Jets to UK' Over Huawei's Role in 5G Rollout

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107641/89/1076418952_0:0:2048:1152_1200x675_80_0_0_1572414b1c34771badf6c81b8b88985b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005061079209657-us-senators-reportedly-seek-to-block-deployment-of-f-35a-jets-to-uk-over-huaweis-role-in-5g-rollout/

    After Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowed Huawei to build "non-core" parts of the UK's 5G networks, the US has ramped up pressure on the country to reconsider, claiming the Chinese firm posed a security hazard, with Donald Trump previously suggesting that future intelligence-sharing with America's "Five Eyes" allies could be at risk.

    US Republican senators are seeking to use legislation to block the stationing of two squadrons of F-35A Lightning II aircraft in the UK, scheduled for next year, over its decision to grant China’s Huawei access to the country’s 5G network, according to The Telegraph.

    The move, which is being led by Republican senator for Arkansas Tom Cotton, who has previously passed anti-Huawei proposals into law, would suggest an amendment to the annual legislation that determines defence spending levels.

    The senators seek a modification to the piece of legislation that would ban deployments to countries where perceived “at-risk” companies like Huawei are allowed to operate, writes the outlet.

    In this Aug. 31, 2009 file photo, Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President of the F-35 program Dan Crowley, left, and Lockheed Martin CEO Bob Stevens, right, guide then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates, center, through the F-35 Lightning II assembly line at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in Fort Worth, Texas
    © AP Photo / Tom Pennington
    In this Aug. 31, 2009 file photo, Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President of the F-35 program Dan Crowley, left, and Lockheed Martin CEO Bob Stevens, right, guide then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates, center, through the F-35 Lightning II assembly line at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in Fort Worth, Texas

    A summary at the top of the amendment proposed by Cotton, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee which handles the legislation, reportedly reads:

    “To prohibit the stationing of new aircraft at bases in host countries with at-risk vendors in their 5G or 6G networks.”

    If it becomes law, the change to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act would stop 48 of the most advanced fighter jets from being permanently deployed to Britain.

    “While the United States will do all we can to maintain and strengthen the special relationship, protecting US airmen and our national security assets must come first,” Cotton was cited as saying.

    To become law, the current proposal must find its way into the version of the legislation passed by the US Senate and the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, before getting signed off by the US President, with Congress ultimately making the decision.

    The amendment would put in jeopardy the aircraft project, worth an estimated $200 million, which has been almost half a decade in the making, with 1,200 US airmen already at RAF Lakenheath, in Suffolk, amid preparations for the deployment.

    A UK defense source was cited by the outlet as dismissing concerns, saying the F-35s would not use Huawei-built networks.

    ‘Huawei Risk’

    The report comes as Washington has launched a major review into the UK’s decision to allow Chinese telecom giant Huawei access in the UK.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside 10 Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, April 27, 2020
    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside 10 Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, April 27, 2020

    In January, Boris Johnson’s government decided to grant China’s Huawei a limited role in 5G wireless networks and fiber optics, while capping its market share and restricting it from the network core, which sees and controls sensitive information.

    The move came after UK security services claimed that alleged security risks associated with Huawei could be managed.

    Washington protested the deal at the time, insisting that allowing Huawei access to any part of the network compromised it entirely.

    Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

    The US has long insisted that the Chinese company is closely linked with the country’s ruling Communist Party and that its equipment could be used for spying - an allegation that Huawei and Beijing have repeatedly denied.

    Besides the Trump administration, amid criticism of China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson has been facing pressure to renegotiate or scrap the deal from rank-and-file Conservative MPs.

    The MPs were cited as acknowledging that the stance towards China had considerably “hardened” among Johnson's fellow party members after reports suggested that Beijing "lied" about the pandemic and failed to "face up to its responsibilities".

    "I think it's hardened many views in the parliamentary [Conservative] party… Clearly, it's going to have implications… It makes the Huawei position hard," Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Commons, was quoted as saying in April by Business Insider.

    China has been dismissing all accusations as groundless.

    “We hope the U.K. side can uphold principles of freedom and openness, maintain policy independence and provide Chinese companies with an open, fair and nondiscriminatory business environment,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing in Beijing on 17 April.

    As the UK Government's Huawei decision is yet to become British law, a reversal is still possible, writes the outlet.

    Related:

    High-Risk Vendor? Tech Firms Urge UK not to Rely on Huawei in Building 5G Network – Report
    UK Trade Group Reports Further Attacks on 5G Masts
    Huawei Appoints Sir Michael Rake to UK Board Amid Fight Against 5G Spy Claims, US Trade War On China
    UK Pastor Claiming to Be Former 'Vodafone Boss' Spread 5G, Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories - Report
    US Considering Bringing UK-Based Spy Planes Home After Huawei 5G Deal - Report
    Tags:
    Tom Tugendhat, F-35A, F-35A, Tom Cotton, US Senate, US Senate, UK, Great Britain, Britain, 5G network, 5g, 5G, Huawei, Huawei, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse