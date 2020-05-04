Register
19:59 GMT04 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Pentagon Accuses Russia, China of ‘Exploiting’ Coronavirus to Sow Division Between US, Italy

    © Sputnik / The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    World
    Get short URL
    405
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107873/98/1078739831_0:47:1201:722_1200x675_80_0_0_a090a3f21e3a26c8fea6ac56f784f265.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005041079195313-pentagon-accuses-russia-china-of-exploiting-coronavirus-to-sow-division-between-us-italy/

    Russia and China’s efforts to help Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months, have prompted some observers to rethink the significance of Rome’s European and trans-Atlantic alliances. The US is concerned about this, Mark Esper says.

    The Pentagon is concerned by Russia and China’s attempts to ‘gain influence’ and create a privileged relationship with Italy at America’s expense amid the coronavirus pandemic, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said.

    “Unfortunately, Russia and China are both taking advantage of a unique situation to advance their own interests,” Esper said, speaking to Italy’s La Stampa in an interview published on Monday.

    “Russia provided medical assistance to Italy but then attempted to use that assistance to drive a wedge between Italy and its allies with a disinformation campaign. The United States hopes that the Russian assistance to Italy has been helpful, and is confident that Italian national security organizations stay vigilant while the Russian contingent remains in their territory,” the Pentagon chief added.

    Esper did not clarify what “disinformation” he was talking about. However, La Stampa has repeatedly spread false claims about alleged Russian ‘ulterior motives’ in the decision to send over a dozen planeloads of medical supplies and 100+ military doctors to help fight coronavirus in northern Italy, suggesting the measure was a PR campaign, or worse, an attempt by Russian military intelligence to collect intel on a NATO nation. Other Western mainstream media have made similar claims.

    Despite such claims, Italian officials have expressed gratitude to their Russian counterparts, calling Moscow’s gesture as an expression of “international solidarity” and pointing to the successful cooperation between Russian and Italian virologists and doctors to curb Bergamo’s mortality rates.

    At the same time, ordinary Italians have marked concerns with the ‘every man for himself’ approach exhibited by their European Union partners and US allies in recent months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to the sluggishness of the EU response, and recent US efforts to intercept Europe-bound medical supplies for themselves.

    Chinese ‘Malign Activity’

    In his remarks to La Stampa, Esper also pointed to Chinese tech giant Huawei’s efforts to sell 5G technology to European countries, describing such efforts as “a prime example of this malign activity by China” that “could harm our alliance.”

    “Reliance on Chinese 5G vendors, for example, could render our partners’ critical systems vulnerable to disruption, manipulation, and espionage. It could also jeopardize our communication and intelligence sharing capabilities,” Esper warned.

    Esper’s comments constitute the latest threat by US officials to cut off intelligence cooperation with their NATO allies if they agreed to buy Chinese-made 5G infrastructure following the back and forth spat between Washington and London regarding the merits of Huawei’s technology earlier this year. Washington has repeatedly urged its allies not to allow Huawei to take part in the construction of 5G, alleging that the Chinese government may be imbedding spying tools inside its 5G equipment to spy on the West. Beijing and Huawei have dismissed the allegations as false.

    Related:

    Another Plane From Russia Delivers Coronavirus Aid to Italy – MoD
    Russia's Aid to Italy Neither Bargain Nor 'Payment' for Lifting Sanctions - Ambassador
    EU Lawmakers Try to Launch Unfounded Smear Campaign Against Russia for Helping Italy Amid Pandemic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Beauty and Politics: Female Representatives of Presidents and Ministers
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse