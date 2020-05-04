Germany Will Contribute €525 Mln for Coronavirus Response - Merkel

Angela Merkel said that Germany will contribute €525 Mln towards a coronavirus response.
"We will contribute €525 million directly to this pledging conference and we will also continue our obligations for global health overall with around €1.3 billion," said Merkel.
Germany has confirmed 679 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number since 12 March, taking the total to 163,175, according to the Robert Koch Institute’s data.
About 132,700 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.
The most coronavirus cases have been recorded in Bavaria (42,997), North Rhine-Westphalia (33,560) and Baden-Wurttemberg (32,411). Berlin has 6,010 cases.
The disease, which first broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has since spread rapidly across the world. According to the latest data published by the World Health Organization, more than 3.3 million people have contracted the disease. The current global death toll is estimated to have exceeded 238,000.
