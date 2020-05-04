Sharing is Caring: Conor McGregor Drops Off Supplies at Children's Hospital in Dublin

As countries around the world continue to battle the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, UFC star and former lightweight champion Conor McGregor has moved to make a personal contribution to the anti-COVID-19 effort in Ireland.
During his recent visit to the Crumlin Children's Hospital, located in the area where he was born, McGregor personally delivered medical supplies to the staff there, with MMA Weekly pointing out that the fighter "previously donated numerous supplies to front line medical workers including gloves, masks and protective visors".
"Drop off at Crumlin Children’s hospital today", McGregor wrote on his Instagram, evoking praise from his social media audience.
McGregor has been a vocal critic of the Irish government's response to the coronavirus crisis, which "he feels don’t go far enough in slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic".
