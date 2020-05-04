Meghan Markle’s Mum Doria Reportedly Set to Move in With Her and Prince Harry in £10 mil LA Mansion

Prince Harry may soon accommodate his mother-in-law, Doria Ragland, with his immediate family in their new six-bedroom LA property, a source familiar with the couple’s plan told The Sun; and according to the insider’s information, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson doesn’t seem to hate this plan.
“Once quarantine and lockdown are over, Harry and Meghan will be moving into their new pad—and they want Doria to be included in these plans,” the anonymous source shared. “She is hugely independent though, and doesn’t want to be in their space. She will have her own granny annexe.”
Following their move to the United States in late March, the couple started looking for a permanent home that would satisfy both their tastes and security needs, while temporarily renting a property in Malibu. According to reports, they have now set sight on a magnificent £10 million mansion, where they can share a neighbourhood with such Hollywood moguls as Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck.
“The family have been joking that Meghan and Harry will now have a babysitter on tap, but the reality is Meghan doesn’t trust many people and Doria is her rock and her biggest champion,” the insider commented further. “Harry has also grown close to her so, believe it or not, he was receptive to the idea of living with his mother-in-law.”
The ex-royals new house will reportedly feature a swimming pool, personal cinema, one-acre garden and a giant play area – a perfect combination for the couple’s 11-month-old son Archie, who will celebrate his first birthday this week.
According to reports, the planned move will take place after the quarantine restrictions are over, as Meghan Markle also allegedly hasn't been able to visit her mother in person since the Duchess’s return to LA due to the rules of social distancing.
“Obviously, under lockdown, they won’t be moving house any time soon but they are both looking forward to laying down more permanent roots in Los Angeles, and making it home,” someone close to the couple was quoted as saying.
