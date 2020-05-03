Pompeo Claims There is 'Significant Amount of Evidence' Coronavirus Came from Wuhan Lab

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that there is a "significant amount of evidence' that the coronavirus came from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
"There is enormous evidence that this is where it began," he told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.
Despite his criticism of China's response to the outbreak, Pompeo did not say directly if he thought that the virus had been released on purpose, AFP reported.
This comes after the US national intelligence director's office said earlier this week that they agreed with the scientific consensus that the coronavirus was not genetically modified. They added, however, that they would continue their investigation into how the outbreak started.
Speaking during the same interview, Pompeo commented on the situation on the Korean Peninsula. The US State Secretary said that shots that were fired from North Korea towards the South in the demilitarized zone on Sunday were believed to be "accidental."
"Handful of shots came across from the north, we think those were accidental... South Koreans did return fire. There was no loss of life on either side," he told ABC's "This Week".
MORE TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)