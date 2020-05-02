Damaged Facades, Destroyed Balconies: Puerto Rico Quake’s Aftermath Captured on Video

Social media users have shared videos of the aftermath of a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that rocked Puerto Rico earlier in the day.
One user uploaded footage of a building with a destroyed facade in Ponce, with debris from collapsed balconies lying on the ground.
Another video showed the impact of the quake inside a supermarket. The ceiling of the store is visbly damaged, while groceries are seen lying scattered on the floor due to the tremor.
An earthquake with a 5.5-magnitude on the Richter scale shook Puerto Rico, striking 11 kilometres from Tallaboa and at a depth of 4.3 kilometres.
The US territory suffered a 6.4-magnitude earthquake earlier this year and a series of aftershocks. The seismic activity destroyed and damaged hundreds of building and killed one person.
