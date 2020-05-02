'Once Upon a Virus': China Releases a Bizarre Lego-Like Cartoon Mocking US COVID-19 Response

China's official news agency Xinhua posted a Lego-style video, slamming the accusations against the country amid the COVID-19 crisis. In the short clip, China claims that the US was inconsistent amid various stages of the pandemic, also listing allegations against Beijing, made by officials and the media.
Once Upon a Virus, #China responds to the #USA with a cartoon. Thank you @XHNews pic.twitter.com/KcMkvzHilW— tim anderson (@timand2037) April 30, 2020
While China has reported no fatalities from the virus in the country over the past weeks, the situation in the United States is still tense, with over 1.1 million infected and 65,000 dead from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
