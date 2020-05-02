Puerto Rico Hit by 5.5-Magnitude Earthquake - USGS

A 5.5-magintude earthquake has hit off the coast of Puerto Rico, the United States Geological Survey reported on Saturday.
The earthquake’s shocks were registered at a depth of 4.3 kilometres. Local authorities have not issued a tsunami warning due to the tremor.
In January, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico with an epicentre located five kilometres south-west of Tallaboa and at a depth of 10 kilometres. Puerto Rico’s Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and mobilised the National Guard.declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard.
All comments
Show new comments (0)