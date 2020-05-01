Canada Lost All 6 People Aboard Helicopter That Crashed in Mediterranean

"The missing five members who were aboard the aircraft are now officially considered missing and presumed deceased", the statement, issued by National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces, said.
A Royal Canadian Navy Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece on Wednesday.
The Canadian helicopter fleet has been placed on an operational pause at home and abroad while experts assess the cause of the accident.
The crew of a C-148 Cyclone helicopter that was killed in the crash from top left to right are Naval Warfare Officer Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, Airborne Electronic Sensor Operator Master Corporal Matthew Cousins, Airborne Electronic Sensor Operator Maritime Systems Engineering Officer Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough and from bottom left to right are pilot Captain Kevin Hagen, Air Combat Systems Officer Captain Maxime Miron-Morin and pilot Captain Brenden Ian MacDonald.
The HMCS Fredericton frigate - where the ill-fated helicopter was based - was engaged in NATO training exercises with Italian and Turkish ships at the time of the accident
