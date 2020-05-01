Register
19:07 GMT01 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman wears a mask while waiting to ride the New York City Subway as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., April 30, 2020

    ‘We Must Be Prepared’: COVID-19 Pandemic Could Last For Two Years - Researchers

    © REUTERS / LUCAS JACKSON
    World
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107915/25/1079152544_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_cfd742dd177726e71f5e7f2637a27c84.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005011079164343-we-must-be-prepared-covid-19-pandemic-could-last-for-two-years---researchers/

    A new report released Thursday by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could last for as long as two years and that it might require two-thirds of the global population to be immune to the deadly virus to contain its spread.

    “We must be prepared for at least another 18 to 24 months of significant COVID-19 activity, with hot spots popping up periodically in diverse geographic areas. As the pandemic wanes, it is likely that SARS-CoV-2 [the virus that causes COVID-19] will continue to circulate in the human population and will synchronize to a seasonal pattern with diminished severity over time,” the report states.

    The report also explains that the asymptomatic fraction of COVID-19 cases is higher than that of influenza, a disease that can spread in similar ways. While the average percentage of flu cases that are asymptomatic is 16%, health officials believe that 25% or more of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, making it a challenge to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

    The report outlines three scenarios for the pandemic. In the first scenario, “repetitive smaller waves” of the outbreak will continue through the summer and then “consistently over a 1-to 2-year period, gradually diminishing sometime in 2021.” 

    In the second scenario, the first COVID-19 wave will be followed by a “larger wave in the fall or winter of 2020 and one or more subsequent waves in 2021. This pattern will require the reinstitution of mitigation measures in the fall in an attempt to drive down spread of infection and prevent health care systems from being overwhelmed.”

    In the third and final scenario, the first wave in 2020 will be followed by a “‘slow burn’ of ongoing transmission and case occurrence, but without a clear wave pattern.”

    The researchers based their analysis on data from eight major pandemics that have occured since the early 1700s. 

    The researchers also urged states, territories and tribal health authorities to plan for the worst-case scenario - the second one outlined - and to assume that there will be no “vaccine availability or herd community.” 

    The report also calls on officials to “develop strategies to ensure adequate protection for health care workers when disease incidence surges” as well as “concrete plans, including triggers for reinstituting mitigation measures, for dealing with disease peaks when they occur.” The researchers also urged government officials to communicate to the public that they should be ready for “possible periodic resurgences” of the disease during the next two years.

    This report comes as more than 30 US states will have eased lockdown restrictions by the end of the next week.

    The latest data by Worldometer reveals that there are more than 3 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide. More than 237,000 people have died due to the respiratory illness.

    Related:

    Hedgehogs Are Having ‘Noisy Sex’ While Humans Are in Coronavirus Lockdown, Says Mammal Recorder
    Millions of British Citizens Face 'Financial Cliff Edge' Due to Coronavirus - Survey
    Links Between Obesity and Coronavirus Complications Not as Strong as with Elderly - Academic
    Coronavirus ‘an Opportunity’ to Change Economic Structural Problems, Academic Says
    WHO Says Assured Coronavirus Natural in Origin, Notes Need for Identifying Natural Host
    Tags:
    report, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse