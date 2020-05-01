Canada Bans 1,500 Types of Assault Weapons Effective Immediately, Trudeau Says

"Today we are closing the market for military-grade assault weapons in Canada. We are banning 1,500 models and variants of these firearms by way of regulation. Effective immediately, it is no longer permitted to buy, sell, transport, import, or use military-grade assault weapons in this country", Trudeau said in a press conference.
The statement comes after a deadly rampage in the province of Nova Scotia on 19 April.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said after the shooting that the Canadian government intended to propose new regulations and laws banning offensive firearms. Moreover, he stated that the authorities were committed to taking other preventive measures, such as stricter gun storage regulations and laws ensuring that access to firearms was suspended for those who posed a risk to themselves or others.
