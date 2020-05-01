WHO Says It Wants Invitation to Participate in China's Virus Investigation

"The WHO would be keen to work with international partners and at the invitation of the Chinese government to participate in the investigation around the animal origins", WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told AFP in an email.
The statement comes after US President Donald Trump said in a press conference that Washington could impose new tariffs on Beijing as a retaliatory measure over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The retaliatory measures reportedly include cancelling US debt obligations to China.
The Trump administration, including the president himself, has repeatedly suggested that the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
