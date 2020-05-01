Register
06:01 GMT01 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Security forces are deployed to the site of a suicide attack between Taliban insurgents and government forces near the main police station in eastern Paktia province (File)

    NATO’s US-Led Mission in Afghanistan Reportedly Stops Providing Key Info on Taliban Attacks

    © AFP 2020 / Ihsanullah Mahjoor
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/09/1079030929_0:323:3060:2045_1200x675_80_0_0_25e91a890c07e21a17fe028c345b46e3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005011079153597-natos-us-led-mission-in-afghanistan-reportedly-stops-providing-key-info-on-taliban-attacks/

    Weeks after a long-awaited deal between the US and the Taliban* was signed to end nearly two decades of violence in Afghanistan, the country continues to face repeated attacks by Taliban militants.

    The office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) claimed that NATO's US-led mission in Afghanistan has stopped providing key information on numbers of attacks conducted by the Taliban in the country.

    In its quarterly report released on Friday, the US watchdog said that “between March 1 and 31, the Taliban refrained from attacks against coalition forces; however they increased attacks against (Afghan forces) to levels above seasonal norms”.

    The watchdog underscored that data on enemy attacks "was one of the last remaining metrics SIGAR was able to use to report publicly on the security situation in Afghanistan”.

    Afghan security forces stand guard after an attack by Taliban militants near an Afghan National Army (ANA) outpost, in Kunduz Province on March 4, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / STR
    Afghan security forces stand guard after an attack by Taliban militants near an Afghan National Army (ANA) outpost, in Kunduz Province on March 4, 2020.

    SIGAR also quoted Pentagon officials as saying that the US Department of Defence might restart releasing the information in the future.

    While in previous months the Resolute Support (RS) mission had disclosed data on "enemy-initiated attacks" as well as the strength of the Taliban and other rebel groups, in March RS gave only a short statement on the Taliban stepping up attacks.

    RS explained its decision to withhold data by telling SIGAR that the enemy attacks were now a "critical part" of discussions "regarding ongoing political negotiations between the US and the Taliban".

    Taliban Attacks Show No Sign of Ceasing in Afghanistan

    The remarks by RS came after at least four Afghan policemen were killed and five others injured as Taliban militants carried out an attack on a security checkpoint in the Nachin area of the country's central province of Oruzgan late last week.

    The attack was the latest in a series of such assaults that have been conducted by the Taliban since a peace agreement between the militant group and the US was signed in Doha, Qatar on 29 February.

    The accord, in particular, envisages the timetable of the US withdrawing some of its 13,000 troops, while the Taliban, in turn, is expected to sever ties with all extremist groups and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a haven for militants.

    The deal also stipulated that intra-Afghan negotiations were to begin on 10 March. Nonetheless, the power crisis between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who refused to concede defeat in the presidential election, as well as Kabul's reluctance to exchange prisoners with the Taliban, has resulted in a standstill in the peace process.

    *Taliban, a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Taliban Have ‘No Intention of Abiding By’ Peace Deal With US – Report
    Taliban Refutes US Intelligence Information Claiming Movement Will Not Fulfill Peace Deal
    Bolton: US-Taliban Deal Poses ‘Unacceptable Risk to America’s Civilian Population'
    US-Taliban Peace Deal Looks Certain to Collapse Before Nov US Election - Former Ambassador
    Tags:
    agreement, attacks, mission, NATO, Taliban, United States, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse