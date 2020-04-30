Register
17:49 GMT30 April 2020
    President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures event at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston

    Indian Foreign Ministry Reveals Why White House Unfollowed ‘Good Friend’ Modi, President on Twitter

    © AP Photo / Michael Wyke
    World
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The official Twitter handle of the White House sent social media into a frenzy by unfollowing several accounts of top Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

    Putting rumours and conspiracy theories to rest, India’s Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday that the White House had followed the official accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, among others, for a brief time during US President Donald Trump’s visit to India in order to retweet their posts.

    The ministry said that tweets cannot be used as a basis to characterise relations.  

    “It is cleared by the White House through media report. They briefly followed Twitter account during the President's visit. This is done so that officials of the host country can retweet the messages about the visit”, India's Ministry of External Affairs cleared the air regarding the unfollowing row.

    The White House’s senior official also gave a similar explanation earlier this week. A senior administration official told PTI that the White House typically “follows” the accounts of host countries for a brief period during presidential visits to share posts in support of the event.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour the historic Taj Mahal
    © RIA Novosti . ALEXANDER DRAGO
    Government Spent Just $51,456 on US President Donald Trump's Visit - Indian Foreign Ministry
    Trump visited India from 24-25 February earlier this year.

    On 29 April, the White House unfollowed six Twitter accounts of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's Office, the Indian Embassy in the US, the US Embassy in India, and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster.

    Soon after, Rahul Gandhi, the prominent leader of the opposition Congress Party, tweeted: "I'm dismayed by the "unfollowing" of our President & PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note".

    Votre message a été envoyé!
