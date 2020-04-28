Register
17:35 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    What Awaits North Korea Should Anything Happen to Kim Jong-un?

    © AP Photo / Minh Hoang
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107437/65/1074376541_0:110:2106:1294_1200x675_80_0_0_8c8903a60b1eb7064334c789d590cfcc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004281079124972-what-awaits-north-korea-should-anything-happen-to-kim-jong-un/

    Rumours about the North Korean leader being in a coma or even passing away emerged last Saturday, but one thing is certain: it’s actually not the first time that 36-year-old Kim Jong-un has “died,” with the main intrigue being not the trustworthiness of the claims, but how things would play out should it really be the case.

    On 11 April it first emerged that Kim Jong-un had dropped out of sight, with the South Korean media outlet Daily NK reporting that the politician had undergone heart surgery purportedly due to his obesity, stress and excessive smoking. The starting point of the rumours that he could be unwell was 15 April, when Kim Jong-un appeared to be absent from the landmark Day of the Sun celebrations, which honoured Kim’s grandfather and DPRK founder Kim Il-sung.

    The Japanese weekly magazine Shukan Gendai went still further reporting that the North Korean head of state is in “vegetative state”, citing a Chinese medic sent to North Korea as part of a team to treat Kim as saying that a delay in a simple stent procedure left the leader seriously ill.

    No Confirmation From Any Authorities

    Konstantin Asmolov, an academic at the Institute of the Far East of the Russian Academy of Sciences, has drawn attention to the fact that no authorities whatsoever have  even anonymously confirmed the reports.

    “He has for some time been out of the public sight, there are no new pictures of him. He might have been unwell, but it doesn’t mean death or a coma,” Asmolov said.

    The expert notes that should a real emergency occur, the streets of Pyongyang would likely see [military] equipment, and the capital would hear rumours spreading, including in diplomatic  circles.

    'Leader's Temporary Absence Wouldn't Affect Stability'

    Evgeny Kim, another academic at the Institute of the Far East, believes that whatever happens, North Korea is unlikely to be de-stabilised.

    “The Politbureau will set up a meeting, make decisions and issue orders. One shouldn’t think that they will lose control over the state,” he explained adding the political system is built there in such a way that the leader’s temporary absence wouldn’t affect stability. “When in 2008 Kim Jong-il was out of public sight for four months, everything was good with the country’s management, with the work on the nuclear arsenal proceeding.”

    Evgeny Kim noted that Pyongyang well remembers the plan agreed on by South Korea and the US, which stipulates the deployment of joint personnel in the event of the emergency in North Korea. "China, which sees North Korea as a buffer zone protecting it from Americans, will never let North Korea collapse. The same applies to Russia, as we also border with North Korea," the expert said. 

    Power transfer in North Korea?

    Meanwhile, the hashtag #KimJongUndead shortly became trending on Twitter over the past weekend, amid widely circulated speculations on who would take over power should anything indeed happen to Kim Jong-un.

    For instance, the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported last week, citing sources familiar with trilateral discussions between South Korea, the US, and Japan, that North Korea has been drawing up a contingency plan overseeing the transfer of power to Kim Jong-un’s younger sister, Kim Yo-jong. Kim Yo-jong, allegedly four years younger than her brother, was reported to have been prepared for the post, while she was steadily rising up among the ruling Workers’ Party ranks.

    The reports about the plan came a day after CNN reported citing an anonymous US government source that the US is currently digging into "intelligence" that DPRK leader Kim Jong-un is in "grave danger" following his reported 12 April cardiovascular surgery.

    No open administration sources around the world, including in North Korea, have so far confirmed any of these reports, with South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul suggesting that Kim’s escape from the public eye - at least on two occasions - may have something to do with the raging coronavirus crisis.

    Donald Trump, who had personally seen Kim Jong-in more than once, earlier hit back at the rumours of his counterpart’s demise arguing that none of them has been confirmed.

    In 2014, the North Korean leader is known to have been missing for 40 days. During that time, he reportedly underwent a leg surgery either due to excessive weight or a trauma, later appearing in public with a cane.

    Earlier, in 2012, social media chewed over reports that on 11 February he was allegedly attacked in the North Korean embassy in Beijing, with prominent media upholding the claims, albeit with a number of reservations.

    Related:

    'I Wish Him Well': Trump Says He Has a 'Very Good Idea' of Kim Jong Un's Status
    Defector Links Kim Jong-un's Alleged Health Issues With a Cruise Missile Test
    Kim Jong-un Alive & Dodging COVID-19, S Korean Gov't Minister Says
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, power, Pyongyang, media reports, rumours, Kim Jong-un
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse