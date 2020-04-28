Mother of Canada's PM Trudeau Hospitalised Following Fire at Her Apartment Building

Mother of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Margaret Sinclair Trudeau, was taken to a hospital late on Monday for smoke inhalation treatment after a fire broke at the apartment building where she lives.
The building that is located near to the Montreal General Hospital wasn't seriously damaged, though the firefighting team decided to evacuate all three families living in it.
No one else has been injured, and firefighters believe Sinclair Trudeau will make a full recovery in the near future.
Justin Trudeau has cancelled his daily press conference, though it's not confirmed whether he did this due to the incident with his mother.
