Russian FM Sergei Lavrov Takes Part in BRICS Ministerial Meeting Via Videoconference - Video

In a live video, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is chairing an extraordinary meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, held in the format of a video conference to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on international relations.
It's expected that the participants are set to address the joint efforts of the five-member states — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — to combat the virus and overcome the financial, economic and social consequences of the pandemic.
The ministers will also discuss ways to speed up joint vaccine production, as well as urgent issues of developing their strategic partnership within BRICS.
