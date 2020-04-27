Register
22:28 GMT27 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Webcam

    Ashley Madison Says Cyber Affairs Up Big Time During COVID-19 Lockdowns

    © Photo : Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004271079115679-ashley-madison-says-cyber-affairs-up-big-time-during-covid-19-lockdowns/

    Amid the global COVID-19 lockdowns, people are finding themselves feeling lonelier than ever. Coincidentally, the number of online affairs has surged amid widespread stay-at-home orders.

    Married couples that are under lockdown together and are in desperate need of satisfaction have been seeking cybersex in droves, according to a new report released by Ashley Madison, a Canadian dating service marketed for people who are already married or in a relationship. 

    The service has determined that cyber affairs are thriving amid the pandemic, as those in sexless marriages are quarantined at home with their spouses. It found that the site gained a whopping 17,000 new members each day during the pandemic, compared to 15,500 new members a day in 2019.

    The Ashley Madison report further noted that moderators found that among their users, some people want to converse with someone other than their spouse, while others are seeking emotional validation or the fantasy of pursuing a secret sex life. 

    “We’ve spoken to members, and they’re saying they’re using the site as a release valve for the tension that’s built up at home during the pandemic,” Paul Keable, the chief strategy officer of Ashley Madison, told InStyle Magazine. “They’re looking to have needs met that aren’t being met at home.”

    In its most recent study, Ashley Madison found that among its users, 30% of women and 14% of men were having virtual sex with partners outside of their primary relationship. When members were asked if they’re trying to spice up their sex life with their spouses while socially distancing, 76% of respondents said “no.”

    The website’s tagline remains unchanged during the coronavirus crisis: “Life is short. Have an affair.”

    Related:

    Overcrowding Issues Force Aussie Beaches to Close After COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted
    Americans Lonelier Than Ever Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Study Finds
    Australia's Famous Bondi Beach to Reopen for Surfers, Swimmers
    Americans Likely to Suffer Serious Health Issues if Drinking Rates Surge Amid Pandemic
    Lawyers Expect US Divorce Rates to Skyrocket After COVID-19 Lockdowns End
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live broadcast of the hutma in the Galeev mosque in Kazan.
    First Days of Holy Ramadan Amid Pandemic
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse