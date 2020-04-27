Register
17:53 GMT27 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past a sign that reads Courage, in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, April 25, 2020

    COVID-19: What Numbers Should We Really Be Watching

    © REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (53)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107911/30/1079113007_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c7219c4c0cc15511859cc3d0ef6bdd41.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004271079113152-covid-19-what-numbers-should-we-really-be-watching/

    On 27 April, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus surpassed three million around the globe, with the United States still topping the list of countries with the highest number of registered infections.

    Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in January, this list, which was initially headed by China, Thailand and other Asian countries, has undergone significant changes. Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK now join the US among those countries that have been hardest hit by the virus, judging by the number of confirmed cases. However, the list would look slightly different if assessed by calculating the preliminary death rate among those industrialised nation with the highest morbidity.

    • Belgium has the highest case fatality rate among developed nations (15.6%) as more than 7,200 COVID-19 cases, out of the 46,134 registered so far, have resulted in death. Nearly 0.4% of its 11.5 million population has now been affected by the virus.
    • France, which has been struggling with coronavirus since February, now stands only in fourth place for the number of recorded cases of infection. It has a 14% death rate, still one of the highest in Europe and the world, despite having a significantly lower number of recorded cases than either Italy or Spain.
    • The situation has been similar if not worse in the United Kingdom, another country in Europe (although not the EU) that has been heavily stricken by the pandemic. With 152,840 official cases, the death rate in the UK has soared to 13.5% in April.
    • Italy had been leading the corona-related death record for some time, until being surpassed by the US on 11 April. More than 26,600 deaths from the virus have been recorded in Italy. The death rate from the infection reached 13%, but recovery rate has been edging up to, and currently stands at 32%.
    • In Sweden, with its 10.2-million population, more than 2,270 people have now died from coronavirus-related complications, bringing its total fatality rate to 12.1%. Only 5% out of 18,640 previously infected people have successfully recovered from the disease.
    • Spain, which has now more coronavirus cases than its Italian neighbour, reached a death rate of nearly 10% in the first days of April, but has not jumped much higher ever since. The number of recovered patients in the country remains quite high though, at more than 50%. Following a soaring number of infections, still only 0.4% of its 47 million population has been affected by the virus.
    • In the United States, with its staggering 965,933 number of coronavirus cases, only 5% of infections have resulted in death. Less than 0.2% of its 331 million population has been affected by the “deadly” virus so far. In comparison, around 630,000 Americans die annually just from heart-related diseases.
    • In Germany, which closely follows Italy and France in the number of the infections recorded (157,770 cases so far), the death rate from the virus has stayed at 3%, while more than a quarter of previously infected people have now fully recovered.
    • In Russia, where the coronavirus crisis has been unfolding with a slight delay since the end of March, bringing it on to the list of top 10 countries with the highest number of recorded cases, the fatality rate from COVID-19 has not yet reached 1%.
    • Meanwhile in China, where the first incidents of COVID-19 were officially reported in late December, most active cases have now been closed. This makes it even easier to calculate the fatality rate from the virus, which has stuck at 5.5%, with more than 90 percent of infected people overcoming the disease.  

    Most cases of Covid-19 are still ongoing and it might be a bit misleading for now to calculate the preliminary death rate from the virus. However, these alternative statistics illustrate that the fatality rate does not necessarily reflect the reach of the coronavirus in every country, but rather suggests some alternative angle the one should look through when studying the soaring number of “deadly” infections around the world.

    *The data used for calculations was taken from the Johns Hopkins University website on 27 April.

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (53)
    Tags:
    fatality, Germany, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Sweden, United States, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gala vice-chair Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives at the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala at New York City Center on April 6, 2005 in New York City.
    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse