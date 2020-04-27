RDIF CEO Says 'Doctor Jazz Party' Will Prove Importance of Cooperation in Fight Against Pandemic

On International Jazz Day, 30 April, the Koktebel Jazz Party, a global festival, will hold an online music marathon, dubbed Doctor Jazz Party, to support Russian medical workers who are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The international character of a charity online music marathon, the Doctor Jazz Party, proves that cooperation and dialogue between different countries are the most important conditions for the final victory over the coronavirus pandemic, director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev says.

“RDIF is pleased to participate in the organization of the international charity online jazz marathon Doctor Jazz Party to support doctors and nurses who fight the pandemic every day, risking their lives," Dmitriev adds.

The music marathon, which will take place on 30 April in order to support Russian healthcare workers fighting against the pandemic, takes its name from the song "Doctor Jazz", written by famous American jazzman Joseph "King" Oliver in 1926.

Musicians from all over the world will have the opportunity to join the event from their improvised stages and home studios.

Along with musical compositions, the marathon will stream video messages from doctors at their workplaces in hospitals and medical centers.

"Russia stands in solidarity with the entire world in the unprecedented battle against the coronavirus. At our Koktebel Jazz Party festival, internationally convertible music has always been played and continues to be played. Everything that we raise during our marathon, we will give to doctors, those who help us in these difficult times," Dmitry Kiselev, the founder of the Koktebel Jazz Party and director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, says.

Foundation Zhivoy, a charity that helps Russians aged 18 to 60 years with serious diseases, will raise funds during the marathon to help Russian hospitals and purchase personal protective equipment for doctors in regional clinics.

The Doctor Jazz Party online marathon is being organised by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the Krasny Kvadrat media group and the international Koktebel Jazz Party festival with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russia’s Alliance Against Coronavirus.

The Koktebel Jazz Party originated from a private initiative put forth by Dmitry Kiselev in 2003 and became one of Crimea's hallmark events.