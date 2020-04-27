'COVID-19 Proof' Wall Erected by India's Tamil Nadu Irks Netizens Over Halting Transit of Essentials

New Delhi (Sputnik): While the number of coronavirus-positive cases are nearing the 2,000 mark in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state has 1,097 COVID-19 cases. In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, Tamil Nadu has raised a wall separating it and its neighbour.

The southern Indian coastal state of Tamil Nadu shares its borders with three other states. It has erected seven-foot walls on the roads bordering Andhra Pradesh to halt vehicular traffic amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country and forcing stringent lockdown measures.

The walls have been raised on key entry and exit points on the two highways, Chittoor-Ponni-Chennai road and Chittoor-Gudiyatham road in Chittoor district.

The decision to raise the walls at the Andhra border has raised concerns among people as they fear that the decision could do more harm than good as it will also halt the movement of essential supplies.

A wall being constructed at Tamil Nadu's border with Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh on inter-state highway!



Will it not stop even transport of essential goods and emergency services, even when needed?



Was it not better to use barricades to block road instead of putting up a wall? pic.twitter.com/ro6HvCgHp6 — Dr. Ashok Dhamija (@ashokdhamija) April 27, 2020

Doesn't it affect inter-state essentials transportation?#TamilNadu closed three routes to #AndhraPradesh by building walls.

Officials of border districts are in talks. #lockdownhustle pic.twitter.com/TKMVbUP9U7 — P Pavan (@pavanmirror) April 27, 2020

This is too bad, I don't know what to say.. Cases increases like this we no need to wonder all states will construct walls in India. See the truth sir @ysjagan. @K_Nageshwar @JP_LOKSATTA @VVL_Official @ncbn

Tamil Nadu constructs wall at Andhra border. https://t.co/t3E0QNbduD — Govardhana Rao Ganji (@GanjiGovardhana) April 27, 2020

Another netizen said that the pandemic is getting on the nerves of authorities and it would lead to difficulties for people travelling between states to obtain medical services.

@collectorctr Tamilnadu has built walls across all its borders. It is difficult for Chittoor people to travel to CMC hospital vellore for emergencies.Please speak with TN govt to ease restrictions atleast for going to hospital sir — Gowtham (@gowthamWrites) April 27, 2020

Vehicles coming from other checkposts will also be rerouted and those coming to the state through other states will be made to undergo health checkups for COVID-10 at special medical camps set up at Paththalapalli, Paradarami, Christianpet, and Serkadu check posts.

The coronavirus cases have surged to 27,892 in India and have been accompanied by 872 deaths, according to government data.