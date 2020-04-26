Register
22:02 GMT26 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A post office worker walks by Royal Mail vans, at the London's latest sorting office Mount Pleasant

    Campaigners Demand Public Ownership of Royal Mail as Crisis Deepens for UK Postal Workers

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe

    After 500 years of state ownership, the United Kingdom's Royal Mail was sold into private hands under the Conservative/Liberal coalition government in 2013. While postal workers have experienced pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, the executives of the postal company have been working remotely and from abroad but maintaining high salaries.

    A prominent anti-privatisation campaign group in the UK has called for the public ownership of the Royal Mail on Sunday amid a dispute by shareholders over executive pay.

    Rico Back, CEO of the Royal Mail, has been working remotely from his Swiss apartment while postal workers have received pay cuts.

    "It's an absolute scandal that the Royal Mail's CEO is continuing to pocket his estimated £2.3 million salary at a time when our posties are continuing to deliver incredible work in such difficult times", said Cat Hobbs, the director of We Own It.

    The German multimillionaire maintains his £2.7 million annual salary while employees of the formally publicly-owned agency have seen reductions in pay in order to cuts costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    "The fact that postal workers' dividends are being cut, rather than Rico Black's salary, shows once again the farce of Royal Mail privatisation. Rather than our service lining the pockets of wealthy executives and directors, it should work for all of us - workers and the public", Hobbs said.

    "We'll only get that by bringing the Royal Mail into public hands. That way we can reinvest money into the service itself, transforming into a service truly fit for the 21st century, with a well-paid workforce and a network of publicly-owned post banks all across the country".

    The chief operating officer, Achim Dunnwald, has also been working from his home in Germany during the government-imposed social distancing restrictions.

    Postal workers became shareholders of the company when it was first floated on the stock market, meaning dividends cuts directly impact employee wages.

    Widespread criticism of Back and demands for the renationalisation of the service follow a letter to Business Secretary Alok Sharma from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in March.

    "The UK is gripped by the coronavirus crisis. Postal workers are keeping our communities connected", said CWU General Secretary Dave Ward.

    Demands include the Royal Mail cease functioning as “as a commercial operation" in line with the government giving postal workers key-worker status.

    The CWU also urged all postal workers be given proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and all branches insufficiently equipped be closed until management can provide the necessary safety materials.

    ​Royal Mail management spokespersons claim that the company has invested £15 million in protective equipment and assert that the health and well-being of their staff is their top priority.

    As of 16 April, unsafe working conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in the deaths of at least 3 postal workers in the UK, the CWU revealed.

    Former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, who oversaw the privatisation of the postal service when he served in the Conservative/Liberal coalition government in 2013, said last week that the Royal Mail should consider "executive pay cuts".

    "The company is privately owned but it clearly still has social responsibilities and that should be reflected in the way they approach this pandemic", the former business secretary said.

    A spokesman for the Royal Mail responded to demands from investors who also called for executive pay reduction saying that they are "aware" of the position held by shareholder representatives and that "executive remuneration matters will be considered" at the end of the year.

    Related:

    Prince Harry Snubbed Royal Aides' Advice Against Suing Daily Mail Over Meghan Markle Letter - Report
    Royal Mail Goes to Court Seeking to Prevent Pre-Election Strike by Workers
    Royal Mail Executives Spend Lockdown in Continental Homes as Posties Continue to Work - Reports
    Tags:
    scandal, Vince Cable, Postal Service, privatisation, Royal Mail
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gala vice-chair Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives at the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala at New York City Center on April 6, 2005 in New York City.
    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse