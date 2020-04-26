Russia to Deliver 40+ Tonnes of Medicine to Venezuela to Fight COVID by 9 May - Ambassador

“Very soon, closer to Victory Day, we expect a new large-scale batch of medicine; more than 40 tonnes. We are talking about the planned delivery of vital drugs for a wide group of Venezuelans who need them, in accordance with existing contractual obligations. As for the specific nomenclature, we will wait for the arrival of the cargo. Then we’ll tell you what and how,” the diplomat said.
The ambassador also said that a videoconference between the ministers of health of the two countries was held on 24 April.
“The heads of departments discussed a wide range of practical issues, and decided on the most significant areas and forms of interaction in the context of a new coronavirus infection pandemic. Working contacts, including in the form of video conferencing, will continue,” he stressed.
The World Health Organisation on 11 March declared COVID-19 a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2.7 million cases of infection have been recorded throughout the world, over 187 thousand people have died.
All comments
Show new comments (0)