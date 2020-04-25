El Salvador Beefs Up Detention Measures in Jails After Friday's Surge of Murders

"Osiris Luna Meza, general director of penal centers, issue a decree on the introduction of a state of emergency in all penitentiary centers where gang members are detained. Full detention 24 hours a day, every day, until police operations are underway", Bukele wrote on Twitter.
According to local media reports, as many as 23 homicides took place within one day compared to the average of two or even zero incidents since the introduction of a quarantine in the country.
The president added that gang leaders would be transferred to solitary confinement.
"There is no contact with the outside world. Shops will be closed and all events will be suspended until further notice", Bukele noted.
According to the WHO's report dated 6:00 pm CEST, El Salvador confirmed 261 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities.
