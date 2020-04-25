Register
10:31 GMT25 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Oil Tanker

    Footage Shows Oil Tankers Floating off California Coast Amid Crude Glut Triggered by COVID-19

    © CC BY 2.0 / rabiem22 / Romantic Oil Tanker
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (84)
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107718/89/1077188996_0:84:1600:984_1200x675_80_0_0_0b931d0d700fdafba01c3028feedcd81.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004251079089613-footage-shows-oil-tankers-floating-off-california-coast-amid-crude-glut-triggered-by-covid-19-/

    Sources from the shipping industry were earlier cited by Reuters as saying at least 160 million barrels of oil are currently being stored in large tankers due to a lack of storage space as the COVID-19 pandemic has torpedoed demand.

    Drone footage released on 23 April by the US Coast Guard shows a total of 27 large oil tankers floating off the coast of southern California, having been turned into storage tanks while waiting to dock at ports, reported the Los Angeles Times.

    The tankers can be seen anchored at a safe distance from each other near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

    ​Commander Marshall Newberry, from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles and Long Beach, said in a statement:

    "Due to the unique nature of this situation, the U.S. Coast Guard is constantly evaluating and adapting our procedures to ensure the safety of the vessels at anchor and the protection of the surrounding environment… Coast Guard watchstanders, in partnership with the Marine Exchange of Southern California, are closely monitoring each anchorage to manage the increased number of tank vessels we’re seeing off the California coast."

    ​The developments came amid reports that a record amount of crude oil was being stored offshore in tankers after refineries were forced to close down due to the coronavirus lockdown, and demand for crude products plummeted as countries shut borders and installed stay-at-home protocols to slow the spread of the disease.

    Some 160 million barrels of oil are currently being stored in large tankers outside shipping ports due to a lack of storage space, Reuters reported citing sources from the shipping industry.

    While in February some 10 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) were chartered to store oil at sea, the number has since spiralled to reach 60, and is forecast to even triple in the upcoming months. The supertankers are reportedly mostly located near Singapore and in the US Gulf Coast.

    Oil Glut

    The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted economic activities and travel, generating a new reality characterized by restrictions aimed at dealing with the spread of the virus. The measures have resulted in crippling demand for crude, and the ensuing oil glut.

    Oversupply has now reportedly reached around 9 million barrels per day, with experts concerned that the world could run out of storage by May. The plummeting demand for crude triggered unprecedented trading on 20 April, when the price for May oil contracts slipped below zero, breaking every low for oil prices since 1946.

    In the face of a one-third collapse in global demand, and an effort to remove some of the oversupply, on 9 April, Saudi Arabia, Russia and other petroleum-exporting nations within OPEC+ agreed to slash their oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day through June.

    The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a traffic sign are seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020
    © REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGER
    The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a traffic sign are seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020

    Since the start of the year, oil prices have plunged on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and a breakdown in the original OPEC+ agreement on production cuts in March, when members failed to bridge their differences on the need to further slash oil production amid the global health crisis.

     

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (84)

    Related:

    Mysterious Ships Reportedly Anchored Off Welsh Coast, Stupefy Netizens
    UK Oil Tanker Attacked by Pirates Near West Africa - Company
    Oil Glut: At Least 160 Million Barrels Are Held in Tankers Amid Lack of Onshore Storage - Report
    US Crude Oil Plunges to More Than 18-Year Low in Glutted Market
    Tags:
    OPEC, OPEC, tankers, falling oil prices, oil prices, oversupply, oil, oil, oil, Oil, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse