Canada's Nova Scotia Police Responding to 'Firearms Call', Second Time in One Day

The investigation into reported "firearms call" in Lake Echo did not find any public safety threat, the Royal Canadian Mountain Police of Nova Scotia announced on Twitter.
All clear #LakeEcho. Response determined complaint was unfounded. No public safety threat.— RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 25, 2020
Earlier, the police urged residents to stay inside for the second time in one day, while they responded to "a firearms call in the Thomas St. area of Lake Echo", the RCMP said in a statement on Friday.
RCMPNS is responding to a firearms call in the Thomas St. area of #LakeEcho. Residents are asked to stay inside and away from area. To report anything suspicious, call 911.— RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 25, 2020
Hours before the current alert, the police responded to unconfirmed reports of gunfire in the Haliburton Heights area of Hammonds Plains, announcing that everything was clear and no evidence of gunfire was found.
Canada's deadliest mass shooting in the country's history began on 18 April with a series of fires in several small towns and continued till the next day, taking 23 lives. The suspected shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was killed in a confrontation with police.
