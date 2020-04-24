Police in Canada's Nova Scotia Responding to Reports of Gunfire - RCMP

The reports come just days after a Nova Scotia denturist embarked on the deadliest shooting spree in Canadian history that left 23 victims dead.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement on Friday, that an investigation into "reports of shots fired" continues.
The investigation into reports of shots fired continues in #HaliburtonHeights and #Hubley areas. Pls stay inside, Call 911 if you see anything suspicious. The incident in #GlenArbour was noise from a construction site.— RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 24, 2020
Earlier, RCMP tweeted that the police were responding to unconfirmed reports of an alleged gunfire in the Haliburton Heights area of Hammonds Plains, urging residents to stay inside.
The area of investigation then was extended to "wooded area between Haliburton Hills & Highland Park Heights Sub".
The police noted that there has been "a additional report of shots fired in the Omega Crt area of #Hubley."
Police currently on scene in wooded area between Haliburton Hills & Highland Park Heights Sub in relation to a report of shots fired. There has been a additional report of shots fired in the Omega Crt area of #Hubley. Residents are to stay inside #HammondsPlains #Tantallon— RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 24, 2020
The gun rampage in Nova Scotia began on Saturday of 18 April with a series of fires and continued into the next day, taking 23 lives in several small towns including Portapique, Truro, Milford, and Enfield. Suspected shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, has been killed in the confrontation with the police officers, and his motives remain unclear.
