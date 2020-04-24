US Says Will Not Take Part in WHO Global Initiative on Developing Drugs, Vaccine for COVID-19

The US will not take part in the launch of a new global initiative by the World Health Organisation (WHO) designed to organize the joint development of medicine against the coronavirus, a spokesman for the US mission in Geneva said.
"There will be no US official participation. We look forward to learning more about this initiative in support of international cooperation to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as possible", the spokesperson said in a written reply to a query sent by Reuters.
At the same time, the initiative, which is scheduled to launch on 24 April, received support from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
