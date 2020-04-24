Acapulco Beach Lightens Up as Fluorescent Plankton Makes Rare Visit to Coastal Waters - Video

A few lucky spectators at a beach in Puerto Marqués, Acapulco in Mexico were graced with a rare sighting on Monday night as the coastal waters were lit up by a neon glow caused by bioluminescent plankton.
The marine species washed up on the coastline for the first time in sixty years, although this phenomenon is quite common at other Mexican beaches, Acapulco's tourism board said.
According to marine biologist Enrique Ayala Duval, the reemergence of plankton after a six-decade absence is not connected with fewer numbersof beachgoers due to lockdown measures imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
