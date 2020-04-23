Register
23 April 2020
    Yellow Vests protest in Paris. 11 May

    Sputnik France Wins Shorty Award for Paris Protests Coverage

    © Sputnik /
    0 0 0
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107492/06/1074920625_0:192:2048:1344_1200x675_80_0_0_4a32cf90c05e25efaa14dc04914cdd6d.jpg
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004231079070933-sputnik-france-wins-shorty-award-for-paris-protests-coverage/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik France’s coverage of the protests in the French capital, dubbed Paris Mayday, have won the Shorty Award in the 360 Video category.

    Paris Mayday had strong competition, including projects by Al Jazeera, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife’s charity foundation, cruise line brand Royal Caribbean International and Capital One, the American financial company.

    Paris Mayday is a story of a female Sputnik reporter who has been covering the Yellow Vests movement since its beginning in France.

    "Over the months of protests, she has been tear-gassed, hit by flash-balls, rubber bullets and water cannons multiple times", the Shorty Awards' official website read.

     

    This year’s digital awards were scheduled to take place on 3 May in New York. However, the ceremony took place online and ahead of schedule amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

    The annual Shorty Awards honour the best of social media and are awarded to brands, media, organisations and individuals on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr, Instagram, Snapchat, and other platforms.

    Accusations of Political Meddling Against Sputnik

    Following a wave of the Yellow Vests protests, French President Emmanuel Macron in February last year accused RT and Sputnik news agency of meddling in France's internal affairs.

    According to Macron, the Yellow Vests received instructions from abroad, while their activities were supported by trolls and special accounts on social networks, including those allegedly bought by RT and Sputnik.

    Since 2017, the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency have faced restrictions on several occasions in France, as journalists have been repeatedly refused accreditation to events held by Macron’s team during presidential campaign. The media outlets in 2017 were accused by Macron's campaign headquarters of spreading fake news, in particular, regarding then-presidential contender's alleged offshore bank accounts. Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan repeatedly stressed that not a single example of spreading misinformation by the Russian media has been provided.

    Tags:
    mass protests, France, Sputnik News, Sputnik
