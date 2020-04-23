US to Reopen Consulate in Greenland, Provide $12Mln in Aid - State Department

"We have been, as everyone knows, an Arctic nation for 150 years, so it’s not new that we’re engaged in the Arctic, and we are pretty excited about the prospects of reopening our consulate in [Greenland’s capital] Nuuk later this summer", the diplomat said at a briefing. "The first consulate was put – was in place from 1940 to 1953".
To jumpstart, as he put it, "the rebirth of its engagement in Greenland" the US has developed a $12.1 million funding package to encourage tourism, support rural communities, promote people-to-people ties and educational initiatives, along with advance energy cooperation.
"I don’t think anyone should presume that the provision of assistance in any of these areas is designed to pave the way to purchase Greenland", the official said.
Last year, US President Donald Trump announced that he was interested in buying Greenland and cancelled a visit to Denmark after the country’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called his idea "absurd".
