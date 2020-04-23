Register
14:04 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, June 11, 2009

    Russia Slams Groundless Attacks by Western States Against China, WHO as 'Inappropriate'

    © AP Photo / Anja Niedringhaus
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (250)
    5251
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107896/50/1078965055_0:0:3286:1848_1200x675_80_0_0_a34b44a45514c61a29983280569b395e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004231079068382-russia-slams-groundless-attacks-by-western-states-against-china-who-as-inappropriate/

    The US earlier harshly criticised the World Health Organisation (WHO) for allegedly aiding China, which Washington accuses of hiding the real numbers on the coronavirus infection and other crucial data in the first months of the COVID-19 outbreak. The US suggestion to "reform" the global body was later supported by a majority of G7 members.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that Moscow views attacks and accusations by certain western states against China and the World Health Organisation (WHO) as "groundless" and "inappropriate".

    "Certain countries have intensified their biased and groundless attacks against states and international organisations, attempts to shift the blame for the current epidemiological crisis on them, which is extremely inappropriate in the existing complicated situation", the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

    The statement comes in the wake of the US repeatedly accusing Chinese authorities of obscuring crucial information about the development of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country during the early stages, such as the number of infected and diseased as well as allegedly hiding that the virus can be transmitted between humans. Beijing denies these claims and insists it reported all developments in a timely manner.

    US President Donald Trump separately attacked the WHO, claiming it was "China-centric", helped Beijing to hide the facts about the outbreak, and acted inefficiently in the early stages of the pandemic. POTUS went on to stop US funding for the global health body. America contributes roughly 15% of the WHO's budget.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he answers a question during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US Blocks G20 Statement Publication Over Support for WHO - Reports

    While Trump’s decision was branded by many in the international community as “poorly timed” due to the ongoing pandemic, the White House said that members of the G7, including the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan have called to conduct a “thorough review and reform” of the WHO in light of the "chronic mismanagement of the pandemic" by the global health body.

    At the same time, some G7 members, namely Germany, expressed their "full support" for the WHO contrary to the White House statement about the group's position towards the organisation.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (250)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse