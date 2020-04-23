Video Allegedly Shows Suspected Nova Scotia Gunman Calmly Changing Clothes Amid Shooting Spree

On Saturday and Sunday, a male shooter in Nova Scotia, Canada, who killed 23, including a female police officer, was himself shot by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers, ending a 13-hour killing spree.

The suspected shooter in a Nova Scotia gun rampage was captured on surveillance cameras driving a restored RCMP car into a parking lot, calmly changing clothes and then continuing to drive up the road. The video was posted on Facebook and removed later, from Millbrook First Nation, just eight kilometres north of Brookfield, according to Global News.

In the video, a man matching the description of the suspected shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, drives a fake RCMP vehicle into a parking lot and then gets out of the car to change his clothes, showing no signs of panic or hurry. He takes off his jacket to reveal a grey shirt with something similar to an RCMP officer's uniform patch, and then puts on a yellow reflective vest.

Security footage shows what is believed to be the 51 year old man who killed 22 people over the weekend in Nova Scotia.



The video was shot in Millbrook First Nation outside Truro.



It’s not clear how long the man was in the community or if he had any interactions with residents. pic.twitter.com/lElxPBigi8 — APTN News (@APTNNews) April 23, 2020

​Shortly after the video was recorded, at 11:04 local time, police were informed that the shooter was seen travelling southbound on Highway 102 from the Brookfield area. Over an hour later it became known that Wortman had been taken into custody after a confontation with the police at a gas station. The shooter was then pronounced dead.

RCMP did not confirm whether the video shows the actual suspect, and providing no additional comment.

The 13-hour shooting spree in Nova Scotia began on Saturday and continued into Sunday, starting with a series of fires allegedly set by the gunman before he shot 23 people dead in several small towns including Portapique, Truro, Milford, and Enfield. No motive has been offered for the rampage and the investigation, according to reports, is ongoing.

The Nova Scotia massacre is considered the worst shooting incident in Canada since 1989, when a gunman killed 14 women in Montreal's École Polytechnique.