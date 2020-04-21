Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Exceeds 37,300 With 1,728 Fatalities - Health Agency

The Canadian authorities logged almost 2,000 new additional novel coronavirus cases and 117 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the data indicated.
The death toll has again exceeded the health authorities’ projections. Officials revised their projections last week - amid an alarming trend of outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the country - anticipating up to 1,620 coronavirus-induces deaths by 21 April. Half of the reported deaths have been attributed to care homes.
On Monday, health experts that the COVID-19 outbreak in the province appears to have peaked.
The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, 2.5 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 171,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
All comments
Show new comments (0)